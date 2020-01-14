IndiGo deadline to change P&W engines pushed to May 31: DGCA

business

Jan 14, 2020

IndiGo, India’s largest domestic airline, has earned a reprieve with the aviation regulator extending a deadline to replace Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines on its Airbus A320neo aircraft by four months to May 31, a senior government official said on Monday.

The move would help IndiGo temporarily avert what seemed an imminent grounding of a large number of planes for not meeting the previous deadline of January 31. IndiGo will, however, have to procure 135 engines, according to plans submitted to the DGCA, Airbus, and P&W, said the official mentioned above requesting anonymity. Under an earlier plan, IndiGo was required to change 120 P&W engines by December 2019. The number of engines to be replaced has risen because of stringent new boroscopic inspections to ensure zero snags of planes mid-air, the official said.

The airline has placed at least one modified engine in each of its P&W powered A320neo aircraft in its fleet ahead of the March 2020 deadline set by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

“Incidentally, the procurement of modified engines was adversely impacted because of holidays during Christmas and New Year at maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities,” the official said.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the airline will abide by DGCA’s guidelines.

All stakeholders, including airlines, Airbus and P&W, have made significant efforts towards replacing the older P&W engines on A320neo planes with modified engines, said the government official mentioned above.