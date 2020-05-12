e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Lenders create provision buffers to counter slippages

Lenders create provision buffers to counter slippages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to set aside 10% of those outstanding loans for which a three-month moratorium on repayments was provided. This has to be done in two tranches of 5% each in the March and June quarters.

business Updated: May 12, 2020 05:24 IST
Shayan Ghosh
Shayan Ghosh
Livemint, Mumbai
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past an Axis Bank Ltd. branch on a near-empty street in Mumbai, India.
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past an Axis Bank Ltd. branch on a near-empty street in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
         

Private sector lenders are using the covid-19 pandemic to build a war chest of provisions that would come handy in cushioning against future asset slippages. Axis Bank has pegged its covid-19 provisions at ₹3,000 crore, while ICICI Bank said it has set aside ₹2,725 crore in the March quarter and HDFC Bank has made additional provisions of ₹1,550 crore.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked banks to set aside 10% of those outstanding loans for which a three-month moratorium on repayments was provided. This has to be done in two tranches of 5% each in the March and June quarters.

HDFC Bank has created a good credit buffer to be able to withstand a shock, anticipating that things will start to normalise around May or June, said Sashidhar Jagdishan, head of finance at the lender. “In case it gets prolonged even beyond, whether it is unsecured, or secured retail, small and medium enterprise, or even corporate, I think we have done enough provisioning to take care of any event that may happen,” Jagdishan said on April 18.

tags
top news
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
PM Modi, CMs not in favour of lifting lockdown entirely
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
Govt plans random testing for community surveillance
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
Sambit Patra booked for tweets against Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
PM Modi meets CMs to discuss lockdown exit plan: Top 5 takeaways
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In