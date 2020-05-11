e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Lockdown 3.0: India’s bonds drop by most since 2017 after govt increased borrowing

Lockdown 3.0: India’s bonds drop by most since 2017 after govt increased borrowing

The central bank has bought a net 910 billion rupees of debt in the secondary market over four weeks, and recently revived the so-called Operation Twist program, where it sold bills and bought bonds.

business Updated: May 11, 2020 10:57 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Market participants, including a former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, have said the central bank should consider buying sovereign bonds at auctions.
Market participants, including a former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, have said the central bank should consider buying sovereign bonds at auctions.(Reuters file photo )
         

Benchmark sovereign bonds in India tumbled by the most in more than three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government increased borrowing by more than half to cover revenue lost due to the virus-induced slowdown.

The yield on 10-year bonds climbed 26 basis points, the biggest increase since February 2017 to 6.23%. The administration late Friday said it will borrow 12 trillion rupees ($159 billion) for the fiscal year started April 1, up from the budgeted 7.8 trillion rupees. The nation’s stocks climbed as the ramped up borrowing plan stoked bets of the government announcing a bigger fiscal stimulus to the support the economy.

The surge in borrowings is renewing calls for the Reserve Bank of India to step up support for the debt market, which has seen global funds flee as the government contends with its first economic contraction in more than four decades. There’s also a risk that corporate borrowers will get crowded out or have to pay higher financing costs.

“It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the government’s revised borrowing program has come as a rude shock to the bond market,” said A. Prasanna, chief economist at according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. The RBI will have to step up open-market purchases or implement more of the Operation Twist program, he said.

The central bank has bought a net 910 billion rupees of debt in the secondary market over four weeks, and recently revived the so-called Operation Twist program, where it sold bills and bought bonds. It hasn’t announced any large scale bond-purchase plans.

“If we do not hear from the RBI what kind of explicit support they are going to provide to the borrowings, the selloff in bonds will deepen further,” said Vijay Sharma, executive vice president for fixed-income at PNB Gilts Ltd. “They would have to take almost all of the extra supply.”

Market participants, including a former RBI governor, have said the central bank should consider buying sovereign bonds at auctions. Although the practice, known as monetizing debt, has been banned by law since 2006, the government can use an escape clause if the fiscal deficit is expected to be 0.5 percentage points above the targeted shortfall for the year.

Read: ‘Stealth’ RBI Support May Turn to Large Scale India Bond Buy

The fiscal gap is likely to be around 5.5% of GDP for the year to March 2021, a finance ministry official with knowledge of the matter said Monday. There’s no plan by the RBI to buy debt directly and the government may end up borrowing less than the revised target of 12 trillion rupees, the official said, asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media.

tags
top news
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Driving during lockdown 3.0? Here are FAQs answered
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In