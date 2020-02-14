e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Obtaining PAN card will be made simpler, says Sitharaman

Obtaining PAN card will be made simpler, says Sitharaman

Sitharaman made the comments during an interactive session titled ‘Budget and Beyond’ with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries at NITI Aayog.

business Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:14 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting at NITI Aayog, in New Delhi.(PTI)
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the process of obtaining a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will be made simpler.

Sitharaman made the comments during an interactive session titled ‘Budget and Beyond’ with professionals from asset management, wealth advisory, tax consultancy and other related industries at NITI Aayog.

“The process of obtaining PAN card will be made simpler,” she said.

Thanking the ministries which spent hours getting the details required for the Budget 2020-21, Sitharaman said, “It is one budget where the impact on bond market currency and equity markets has been positive.”

The Finance Minister will be on a two-day official visit to Hyderabad and Bengaluru on February 16 and 17 to hold interactive sessions with various stakeholders on Union Budget 2020-21.

In the first session, in each city, Sitharaman will interact with representatives of trade, industry, investment bankers and farmers organisations, among others.

In the second session, she will meet economists, tax practitioners, academia and policymakers.On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Finance Minister had held similar interactive sessions in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata last week.

On February 1, Sitharaman had presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

tags
top news
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC judge faints, Centre’s appeal on rape convicts’ execution deferred
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC rejects Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea by President
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
SC asks J&K to respond to plea challenging Omar Abdullah’s detention
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Narendra Modi to his oath-taking ceremony on Sunday
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan for speech during anti-CAA protest
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
This hypercar looks like a fighter jet and is partly 3D-printed
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
0,0,1 - India rocked, big problem ahead of New Zealand Test series
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News