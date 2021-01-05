e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Optical fibre laying speed needs to go up nearly 4 times to achieve PM’s vision: Taipa

Optical fibre laying speed needs to go up nearly 4 times to achieve PM’s vision: Taipa

According to Taipa, approximately 28 lakh kilometer of OFC has been laid in the country and 34 per cent towers have been fiberised as on August 31, 2020.

business Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Fiberisation enables high-quality broadband which can provision a high-quality broadband with high-speed data, Taipa director said.
Fiberisation enables high-quality broadband which can provision a high-quality broadband with high-speed data, Taipa director said. (Mint File Photo )
         

Optical fibre laying needs to increase nearly 4 times to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of connecting every village with broadband within 1,000 days, Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (Taipa) said on Tuesday.

Besides, government projects like smart cities, rollout of emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, internet of things etc call for connecting all mobile towers in the country with optical fibre cables (OFC), Taipa said.

“Prime Minister laid out the vision in August 2020, to connect every village in the country with OFC in 1,000 days. To achieve this vision, the cables would have to be laid at nearly 3.6 times the current speed, up from the existing average of 350 kilometer a day to over 1,251 kilometer a day,” Taipa Director General TR Dua told PTI.

He said shifting of traffic patterns, work-from-home, virtual meetings have increased data consumption in the era of the pandemic and it requires huge bandwidth for which fibre penetration is a must.

“Fiberisation enables high-quality broadband which can provision a high-quality broadband with high-speed data, ultra-low latency, and limitless bandwidth with a resilient and robust infrastructure,” Dua said.

According to Taipa, approximately 28 lakh kilometer of OFC has been laid in the country and 34 per cent towers have been fiberised as on August 31, 2020.

“To achieve the goal of National Broadband Mission-’Broadband For All’ and to address the demands of large bandwidth as the average data consumption for each subscriber is continuously increasing, we need to increase the fiberisation of towers from the present 34 per cent to at least 70 per cent,” Dua said.

This will also facilitate telecom towers to have robust backhaul to cater to high volume data requirement and better quality of services, he said.

tags
top news
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approvals:Bhushan
Ready to roll out vaccine within 10 days of emergency use approvals:Bhushan
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
Budget Session likely from January 29, Union Budget on February 1
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
Covid-19 worries force UK PM Boris Johnson to call off India visit
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Govt recommends citizens to get vaccinated. Check eligibility, required documents here
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Paris’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In