e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause

Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause

The daily increase in fuel rates started on June 7 as oil companies resumed daily revision in prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day gap.

business Updated: Jun 29, 2020 07:12 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi on Tuesday.
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

State-run oil marketing companies raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Monday, a day after there was no hike in rates that were increased continuously for three weeks.

Auto fuel prices were not hiked on Sunday for the first time since June 7 when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision of rates after 82 days.

In Delhi, petrol will now cost Rs 80.43 per litre after an increase by 0.05 paise and diesel remained costlier at Rs 80.53 for every litre after its rate was raised by 13 paise. On Saturday, petrol was priced at Rs 80.38 for every litre and diesel at Rs 80.40 per litre in Delhi.

Also read: Here’s how to check the latest petrol, diesel rates

The rate of diesel was at its peak on October 16, 2018, when its price had climbed to Rs 75.69 per litre in Delhi. The highest ever petrol price was on October 4, 2018, when it was sold Rs 84 a litre in Delhi.

Since June 7, when oil marketing companies resumed the daily revision, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by almost Rs 10 for every litre across the country.

However, the price of petrol was not raised on June 17.

The daily increase in fuel rates started on June 7 as oil companies resumed daily revision in prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day gap.

The freeze in rates this year was imposed in mid-March soon after the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

tags
top news
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Anantnag
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Anantnag
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
Second stimulus may stop contraction in the economy, says report
Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause
Petrol, diesel prices go up again after a day’s pause
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
Scientists trace genes that aid and stem spread of Sars-CoV-2
‘It may take 18-24 months to recover from crisis’: IndiGo CEO
‘It may take 18-24 months to recover from crisis’: IndiGo CEO
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
Bars that brought Connaught Place back to nightlife face closure
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In