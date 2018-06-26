PM Modi set to address business leaders at third annual AIIB meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Mumbai Tuesday.

The theme for this year’s meeting is “Mobilising finance for infrastructure: innovation and collaboration”.

The meeting will see the launch of the inaugural Asian Infrastructure Forum, which will gather infrastructure practitioners in a practical and project-driven discourse, focused on matching innovative finance to critical infrastructure needs, an official statement said.

Later, the prime minister will meet business leaders and captains of industry, for a discussion on issues such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment, innovation and job creation.

AIIB is a multilateral development bank with a mission to improve social and economic outcomes in Asia and beyond, based in China.