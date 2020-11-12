PUBG Mobile is coming back to India: Here’s all you need to know about new PUBG

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 18:13 IST

Two months after the game was banned in India, PUBG Corporation on Thursday announced that the game is all set to make a comeback in India in a new avatar which will be known as PUBG Mobile India. PUBG was not alone; 118 mobile apps were banned in September under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act because these apps were engaging in activities which were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country”.

What is new PUBG and when will it be available?

1.The new game has been created specifically for the Indian market, PUBG Corporation, creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and a subsidiary of South Korea’s KRAFTON, has said.

2. The company plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.

3. This time, PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth USD 100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries.

4. PUBG has also thanked Indian supporters for their overwhelming community enthusiasm for PUBG e-sports. The company will now make investments by hosting India-exclusive e-sports events, which will feature the biggest tournaments, the largest prize pools, and the best tournament productions.

5. This time, there will jobs too for Indian market. The Indian entity will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, e-sports, and game development.

6. There will be a local office as well — here in India.

7. Data security will be a top priority of the new game.The company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed.

8. In-game content will be improved and tailored to reflect local needs. The characters will be fully clothed, it has said.

9. The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

10. The company has not announced any date for the release of the new game. It has only said that the new game is coming up at a ‘later date’.