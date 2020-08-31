e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Q1 GDP growth contracts by 23.9 per cent as Covid-19 cripples economic activities

Q1 GDP growth contracts by 23.9 per cent as Covid-19 cripples economic activities

“The GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.9 lakh crore as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 per cent as compared to 5.2 per cent growth in Q1 2019-20,” said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

business Updated: Aug 31, 2020 20:21 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A man sorts onions at a vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai, India.
A man sorts onions at a vegetable wholesale market in Mumbai, India.(REUTERS)
         

The Indian economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April to June quarter (Q1 FY21) as Covid-19 pandemic compressed consumer demand and private investments, government data showed on Monday.

“The GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 26.9 lakh crore as against Rs 35.35 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 23.9 per cent as compared to 5.2 per cent growth in Q1 2019-20,” said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

“The quarterly gross value added at basic price at constant (2011-12) prices for Q1 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 25.53 lakh crore as against Rs 33.08 lakh crore in Q1 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 22.8 per cent.”

The government and Reserve Bank of India have been prompt to take measures for mitigating the impact of pandemic on economy by rolling out stimulus packages, reforms and interest rate cuts.

However, the revival is expected to take time as there is still high uncertainty regarding Covid-19 cases across the country.

tags
top news
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
Pranab Mukherjee, ex-president and Congress veteran, dies in Delhi hospital
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
‘A scholar par excellence’: PM Modi condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
India’s economy contracts by 23.9%, worst in decades
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
‘Passing of an era’: President Kovind condoles Pranab Mukherjee’s death
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
Pranab Mukherjee dies: A look at his illustrious political career
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
GDP estimates a matter of shame for Modi government, says Chidambaram
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan,China
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In