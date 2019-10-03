e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

RBI increases withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000.

business Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBI increases withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000
RBI increases withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 25,000 from Rs 10,000(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

In a major relief to the depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Limited, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday evening raised the withdrawal limit to twenty five thousand rupees from ten thousand rupees after reviewing the bank’s liquidity position.

“The Reserve Bank of India again reviewed the bank’s liquidity position and, with a view to reducing the hardship of the depositors, has decided to further enhance the limit for withdrawal to ₹ 25000,” a RBI release said.

With the above relaxation, more than 70% of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance, said RBI. The Reserve Bank, however, added that it was monitoring the position of the bank and will continue to take necessary steps in the interest of depositors.

The Reserve Bank has also decided to appoint a Committee of three Members in terms of section 36AAA(5)(a) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act 1949, to assist the Administrator of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier on September 26 increased the withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 10,000 from Rs 1,000. That move had allowed 60% of the depositors to withdraw their entire balance, according to the RBI.

RBI’s first raise of withdrawal limit followed protests by bank depositors ahead of the festival and wedding season.

The curbs were necessitated on account of major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank and wrong or under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports.

Apart from limiting the amount that could be withdrawn, the RBI in its first order had also debarred the PMC bank for six months from granting, renewing any loans and advances, make any investments, incur any liability, including borrowal of funds or accept fresh deposits, etc, without the prior written approval from RBI.

The restrictions were imposed after it was revealed that the bank was involved in a big loan fraud involving hiding of real estate company, Housing Development Infrastructure Limited’s (HDIL) huge loan debts through dummy accounts and cooking of books.

PMC bank’s former Managing Director Joy Thomas had revealed that the bank’s exposer to HDIL stood at 10.2 billion rupees ($144 million) by 2011 and this was hidden from the RBI. HDIL has gone bankrupt.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:40 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News