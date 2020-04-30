e-paper
Home / Business News / Reliance Industries’ Q4 net drops 39% at Rs 6,348 crore

Reliance Industries’ Q4 net drops 39% at Rs 6,348 crore

Reliance announced a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, which it said was the biggest in India.

business Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019.(Reuters file photo )
         

Reliance Industries on Thursday reported a 38.7 per cent drop in fourth quarter net profit at Rs 6,348 crore on weak energy and petrochemical business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019.

Reliance announced a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, which it said was the biggest in India. The ratio would be 1:15 at a price of Rs 1,257.

