Reliance Jio subscriber base doubles to 215 million in 22 months: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio has doubled its subscriber base to 215 million in 22 months, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said at the RIL AGM in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in india,” Ambani told shareholders at the 41st Annual General Meeting of RIL.

He also announced that the company is launching JioGigaFiber, Jio’s fixed line broadband service across 1,100 cities.

Ambani targets 100 million Jio phone users in ‘shortest possible time’. Registration for fixed line broadband service will begin from August 15, he said.

He also announced that Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama starting July 21, where feature phones can be exchanged for Jio Phone for Rs 501.

Reliance, he said, has reached an inflection point with consumer business contributing as much as its energy and petrochemical business.

The fixed line broadband will offer “ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping, immersive experiences,” he said.