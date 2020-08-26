e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee surges 7 paise to 74.26 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee surges 7 paise to 74.26 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.11 per cent to 93.12.

business Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:47 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 61.19 points lower at 38,782.69 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 4.65 points to 11,467.60.
The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 61.19 points lower at 38,782.69 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 4.65 points to 11,467.60.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 74.26 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday supported by foreign fund inflows and optimism surrounding trade the deal between the US and China.

The local unit opened at 74.34 against the US dollar, then gained ground and touched 74.26, up 7 paise over its previous close, even as the domestic equity market was trading in the negative territory.

The local unit had settled at 74.33 against the American currency on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.11 per cent to 93.12.

“Investors will closely monitor the yuan to see if the Chinese currency continues to appreciate against the US dollar amid a wave of optimism after Washington and Beijing affirmed their trade deal,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Asian currencies have started stronger against the US dollar this morning and could lend support, it added.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,481.20 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 61.19 points lower at 38,782.69 and the broader NSE Nifty fell 4.65 points to 11,467.60.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.35 per cent to USD 46.02 per barrel.

tags
top news
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
US to probe Pak’s ISIS terrorists in Syria, may complicate Imran Khan woes
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Congress likely to elect new president in January
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
Govt pushes hard to complete 1st all-weather route to Ladakh
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.2 million, recovery rate rises to 76.29%
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
6 dead, over dozen injured after 2 buses collide near Lucknow
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
Rahul Gandhi hits out over RBI report, says he had warned before
10-month-old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
10-month-old infant among three trapped in MP house collapse, 9 rescued
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
Battle shifting as Covid threat stalks rural India; 1st case of reinfection
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In