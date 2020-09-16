e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / SBI changing rules for OTP-based cash withdrawal facility from September 18

SBI changing rules for OTP-based cash withdrawal facility from September 18

The service will now be available throughout the day instead of the current 12-hour duration of 8 PM-8 AM. SBI customers can withdraw Rs 10,000 and over using this facility.

business Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People crowd at the entrance of a State Bank of India branch while waiting to make transactions, at Laxmi Nagar, in New Delhi (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
People crowd at the entrance of a State Bank of India branch while waiting to make transactions, at Laxmi Nagar, in New Delhi (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
         

From September 18, the State Bank of India (SBI) customers will be able to avail the one-time password (OTP) based cash withdrawal facility throughout the day.

This facility allows SBI’s customers to withdraw Rs 10,000 and above from its ATMs by entering an OTP sent on their registered mobile number, along with their debit card PIN each time. Active since January 1, 2020 for the purpose of extra security, this service can currently be availed between 8 PM-8 AM.

“With the introduction of 24x7 OTP-based cash withdrawal facility, SBI has further strengthened the security level in ATM cash withdrawals. Implementing this facility throughout the day would prevent SBI debit cardholders from the risk of falling prey to fraudsters, unauthorized withdrawals, card skimming, card cloning and the likes,” the country’s largest commercial bank said in a statement.

How the OTP-based withdrawal facility works?

Once customers enters the amount they wish to withdraw, the ATM screen will display the OTP window. Here, they will have to enter an OTP sent on their registered mobile number.

However, it should also be noted that the facility is currently available only at SBI ATMs. This is because this functionality has not been developed for the National Financial Switch (NFS), which is the largest interoperable ATM network in the country.

tags
top news
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s new prime minister, will succeed Shinzo Abe
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan’s new prime minister, will succeed Shinzo Abe
CBI books ex-HAL employee for leasing company property illegally
CBI books ex-HAL employee for leasing company property illegally
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Wrong to call Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball player: Rohan Gavaskar
Wrong to call Buttler England’s best-ever white-ball player: Rohan Gavaskar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In