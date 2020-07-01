e-paper
Sensex jumps 100 points to 35,000 in opening session; Nifty above 10,300

Bharti Airtel topped gains in Mumbai, rising as much as 2.7% after Carlyle said it will buy a 25% stake in Bharti’s data centre arm for $235 million

business Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bengaluru
Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday.
Indian equity indices opened in green on Wednesday. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday as investor optimism was boosted by strong factory data out of China, offsetting fears of rising coronavirus cases, with Bharti Airtel Ltd leading small gains after a deal with Carlyle.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.25% to 10,327.65 by 0350 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.3% at 35,019.67.

Broader Asian stocks struggled for traction as better than expected Chinese factory activity could not soothe persistent worries that a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States could hinder an economic recovery.

Cases in India jumped by more than 18,000 to 585,493 as of Wednesday morning, including 17,400 deaths, according to federal health ministry data.

Bharti Airtel topped gains in Mumbai, rising as much as 2.7% after Carlyle said it will buy a 25% stake in Bharti’s data centre arm for $235 million

