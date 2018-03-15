Sensex, Nifty subdued, bank stocks down, fertilisers gain after govt extends urea subsidy

Indian shares edged lower in a volatile session on Thursday with financial stocks continuing their downtrend, while fertilizer stocks gained after the continuation of a government subsidy for urea.

At 12.30 pm, the BSE Sensex was lower by 47.00 points or 0.14% at 33,788.74, while the broader NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.18% or 18.35 points to trade at 10,392.55.

Banking shares were subdued with revelations of yet another fraud at Punjab National Bank compounding the already-gloomy sentiment on public-sector lenders.

| Read: PNB detects another fraud of Rs 9 crore at same branch involved in Nirav Modi case

Stock markets across Asia slipped broadly in tandem with Wall Street, which fell for a third session overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to impose fresh tariffs on China, intensifying fears of a trade war. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.45%

“Markets are struggling to find their foothold, and this sideways trend is expected to continue this month... There is also some sort of portfolio shuffling,” said Deven Choksey, founder, KR Choksey Investment Managers.

Banking stocks continued to drop, with Yes Bank and ICICI Bank Ltd falling over 1% each. At 12.30 pm, PNB shares were up 0.25%, Union Bank of India was trading 0.20% higher, while Bank of Baroda fell 0.45%.

Fertilizer stocks rose after the Indian government decided to continue a urea subsidy scheme till 2020 and implemented the direct benefit transfer scheme. National Fertilizers Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd and Madras Fertilizers Ltd gained about 4-6%.

IT major Wipro Ltd rose as much as 2.8% after the company said on Wednesday it would divest its hosted data centre services business to Ensono.