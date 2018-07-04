Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Powergrid, HDFC lead gains

Benchmark equity indices were trading lower in early moring trade on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex trading over 40 points lower than its previous day’s closing.

At 9.35 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 47.57 points or 0.13% lower at 35,331.03 -47.57, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 15.05 points or 0.14% to 10,684.85.

The BSE Sensex closed 114 points higher at 35,378.60 on Wednesday.

In early morning trade, gains on the BSE Sensex were led by Powergrid, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Hindustan Unilver and HDFC Bank, with gains of up to 1.11%.