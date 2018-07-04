 Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Powergrid, HDFC lead gains | business news | Hindustan Times
Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Powergrid, HDFC lead gains

At 9.35 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 47.57 points or 0.13% lower at 35,331.03 -47.57, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 15.05 points or 0.14% to 10,684.85.

business Updated: Jul 04, 2018 09:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.
People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)

Benchmark equity indices were trading lower in early moring trade on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex trading over 40 points lower than its previous day’s closing.

At 9.35 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 47.57 points or 0.13% lower at 35,331.03 -47.57, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 15.05 points or 0.14% to 10,684.85.

The BSE Sensex closed 114 points higher at 35,378.60 on Wednesday.

In early morning trade, gains on the BSE Sensex were led by Powergrid, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Reliance, Hindustan Unilver and HDFC Bank, with gains of up to 1.11%.

