Home / Business News / Sensex rallies 314.73 points to close at record high of 43,952.71

Sensex rallies 314.73 points to close at record high of 43,952.71

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended in the red, while Hong Kong and Tokyo closed with gains.

business Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 16:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
Mumbai: A screen on the facade of BSE building displays stock prices as the Sensex crossed 40000 mark, in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI08-10-2020_000105B)
Equity benchmark Sensex surged 315 points to close at a fresh lifetime high on Tuesday, driven by heavy buying in metal, industrials, banking and finance stocks.

After touching its all-time peak of 44,161.16 during the session, the 30-share BSE index settled 314.73 points or 0.72 per cent higher at 43,952.71.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty touched a fresh intra-day high of 12,934.05. It finally finished 93.95 points or 0.74 per cent up at its closing record of 12,874.20.

Tata Steel was the top gainer among the Sensex constituents, surging around 6 per cent, followed by SBI, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, LT, Maruti, IndusInd Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, NTPC, HCL Tech, ONGC, Infosys, ITC, PowerGrid, and Hindustan Unilever were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.25 per cent lower at USD 43.71 per barrel.

