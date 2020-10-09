e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49

Sensex rallies 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49

Earlier in the day, extending intra-day gains, equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left benchmark rate unchanged but decided to maintain an accommodative stance.

business Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
Sensex rallies 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49
Sensex rallies 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49(PTI)
         

Sensex rallie 326.82 points to end at 40,509.49 on Friday. Nifty surged 79.60 points to 11,914.20.

Earlier in the day, extending intra-day gains, equity benchmark Sensex surged over 300 points after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left benchmark rate unchanged but decided to maintain an accommodative stance.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 303.72 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 40,182.67, while the broader Nifty climbed 95.75 points, or 0.82 per cent, to finish at 11,834.60.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 978.37 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

According to Arjun Mahajan, Head - Institutional Business - at Reliance Securities, Indian equities continue to look resilient at the moment ahead of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy outcome as it would be crucial for the Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector and markets.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent lower at USD 43.19 per barrel.

tags
top news
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in Chaibasa treasury case
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
‘Deeply saddened’: Rahul Gandhi writes letter of condolence to Chirag Paswan
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Latest updates from across the world
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In