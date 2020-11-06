Sensex rallies 552.90 points to settle at 41,893.06

business

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:50 IST

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 552.90 points to settle at 41,893.06; Nifty surges 143.25 points to 12,263.55, amid massive foreign fund inflow and largely positive cues from global markets.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 3 per cent, followed by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, NTPC, Titan and HDFC.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid and Infosys were among the laggards.