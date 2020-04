Sensex rallies 700 points to 30,600 in opening session; Nifty surges to 8,900

business

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 09:35 IST

The Indian equity indices opened in green on Thursday with BSE soaring 739.91 points to 30,633.87 while the broader Nifty surged 171.85 points to trade at 8,920.60.