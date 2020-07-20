e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex soars 399 points to settle at 37,419; Nifty tops 11,000-level

Sensex soars 399 points to settle at 37,419; Nifty tops 11,000-level

Starting the session on a positive note, the BSE gauge marked the day’s high at 37,479, before closing at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent.

business Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Mumbai
An equity advisor watches share prices at a financial consultants' firm in Mumbai.
An equity advisor watches share prices at a financial consultants' firm in Mumbai. (AP)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex surged 399 points to settle at 37,419 on Monday, driven by gains in financial and IT counters, shrugging off concerns over mounting Covi-19 cases.

Starting the session on a positive note, the BSE gauge marked the day’s high at 37,479, before closing at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rose 120.50 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 11,022.20.

On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the prominent gainers.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T closed in the red.

Asian markets closed lower as a surge in Covid-19 cases weighed on investor sentiment globally.

The number of cases around the world linked to Covid-19 has crossed 1.45 crore and the death toll has topped 6.06 lakh. In India, the death toll due to the disease rose to 27,497 and the number of infections crossed the 11-lakh mark on Monday, according to the health ministry.

tags
top news
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In