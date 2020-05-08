e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex up by 640 points, Nifty at 9,376 in opening session

Sensex up by 640 points, Nifty at 9,376 in opening session

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.56% to 9,342.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.57% to 31,937.93.

business Updated: May 08, 2020 09:51 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
Sensex up by 640 points, Nifty at 9376 in opening session
Sensex up by 640 points, Nifty at 9376 in opening session(PTI)
         

Indian stocks saw broad-based gains on Friday amid rising expectations about an economic stimulus to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with Reliance Industries leading gains after yet another investment into its digital arm.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.56% to 9,342.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.57% to 31,937.93.

Asian shares also rose as investors focused on talks between U.S. and Chinese trade officials and solid corporate earnings, even as data later on Friday was expected to show the worst U.S. unemployment rate in decades.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd jumped 2.6% after it unveiled a $1.5 billion investment by Vista Equity Partners into its digital arm, Jio Platforms.

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news