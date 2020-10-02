e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests India entry in 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggests India entry in 2021

“Next year for sure,” Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”.

business Updated: Oct 02, 2020 15:45 IST
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bengaluru
Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk
Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk (REUTERS)
         

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

“Next year for sure,” Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: “India wants Tesla”.

“Thanks for waiting,” Musk said.

Tesla’s entry could come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focussed on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India’s auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

Musk commented last year about coming to India, in response to someone on Twitter who asked “What about India sir?”.

“Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!” he said in March 2019.

tags
top news
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Committed to women’s safety, tweets CM Adityanath amid Hathras protests
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
UP cops barricade Hathras village to stop media, Oppn from meeting family
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Fever, body aches after Covid-19 vaccine trial: All you need to know
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
Bhim Army chief to protest against Hathras gang-rape at India Gate at 5pm
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
BJP leader wanted to give Mamata Banerjee Covid hug, tests +ve for virus
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
LIVE: India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.70%, tweets Union health minister
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In