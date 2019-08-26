e-paper
Tesla to raise prices in China: Report

Tesla to raise prices in China, earlier than planned.

business Updated: Aug 26, 2019 15:52 IST
Shanghai
Tesla is planning to raise it's prices in China.(Reuters photo)
         

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will on Friday raise its prices in China, earlier than planned, and is considering increasing prices again in December should Chinese tariffs on US -made cars take effect, two people familiar with the matter said.

The people declined to be identified as the plan has not been made public. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Monday.

