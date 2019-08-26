Tesla to raise prices in China: Report

business

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc will on Friday raise its prices in China, earlier than planned, and is considering increasing prices again in December should Chinese tariffs on US -made cars take effect, two people familiar with the matter said.

The people declined to be identified as the plan has not been made public. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on Monday.

