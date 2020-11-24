e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Toyota halts operations at Karnataka plant again as union strike continues

Toyota halts operations at Karnataka plant again as union strike continues

Both the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) factories in the industrial hub of Bidadi, Karnataka, had declared a “lock out” on November 10 after the union went on strike, saying that their demand to withdraw the suspension of a worker was not met.

business Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:26 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters
The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.
The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.(AFP)
         

Toyota Motor Corp again halted operations at its car plant in Karnataka from Monday, as the majority of members of its workers’ union continued a sit-in strike, the automaker said.

Both the Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) factories in the industrial hub of Bidadi, Karnataka, had declared a “lock out” on November 10 after the union went on strike, saying that their demand to withdraw the suspension of a worker was not met.

The local state government’s labour department had prohibited the strike by the workmen, as well as the “legal lock out” declared by the management from November 19 and directed operations to resume, a spokesperson for the automaker’s India unit said on Tuesday.

Even after the lock out was lifted by TKM, only a few team members have reported to work, the company said.

Read more | Toyota halts output at Karnataka facility

“For plant operations to run smoothly and effectively, a minimum workforce of 90% in each shift is required. In view of the current situation, it is not viable to carry on with manufacturing activity.”

The disruption follows several months of a slump in sales, and comes at a time when vehicle deliveries to dealers are picking up in anticipation of strong demand during the November festive period in India.

The country’s top car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd last month said sales between October and December were expected to be good due to demand for personal transport and big-ticket purchases during the festive season.

tags
top news
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In