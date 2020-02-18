Trump’s food: What’s on US President’s menu besides a trade deal

business

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:23 IST

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s impending visit to India has generated a lot of excitement. Of course, there will be all sorts of things on the table – a “mini” trade deal and higher investment commitments from US companies. But the more interesting thing to watch out for is Trump’s plate or more precisely what will the world’s most powerful man be eating.

Trump is a known lover of Diet Coke, McDonald’s, and meatloaf, and it remains to be seen what will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi serve his friend from the White House.

Meanwhile, here is a list Trump’s reportedly favourite foods and dishes:

Bacon and eggs – Trump has said he often skips breakfast, but if it has to a meal, he prefers bacon and eggs. He reportedly told the People he likes bacon medium and eggs over well. In case of a rush though, a bowl of milk and cereals will do.

McDonald’s: During the 2016 presidential elections, Trump, reportedly, would often have these early in the day. Other things included, two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate shake.

Diet Coke: The US president doesn’t drink coffee, tea, or alcohol but he consumes diet coke by the litres, sometimes as many as 12 in a day.

Lay’s potato chips: His kitchens apparently are always stocked with these.

KFC: It is well established that Trump loves his fast food, and a fried chicken bucket from KFC is up there on his list of favourite things. Such KFC buckets, along with the goodies from McDonald’s, sustained him through the 2016 elections.

Steak: Trump likes his steak well-done.

Meatloaf: The American favourite, meatloaf is also close to Trump’s heart. His sister, reportedly, makes him a meatloaf each year on his birthday.

Seafood: Trump is big on red meat, but crab and shrimp also make his day once in a while.

Pizza: In a curious case, Trump cleans off the pizza toppings but stays away from the crust.

Cherry-vanilla ice cream and chocolate cake: Are his top two dessert of choice.