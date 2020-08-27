e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Will gold prices go below 50,000? Here is what experts think

Will gold prices go below 50,000? Here is what experts think

The drop of over Rs 4,000 indicates a downward trend that has got experts divided over whether this is a good time to invest in gold.

business Updated: Aug 27, 2020 12:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,173 per 10 gram in the previous trade.
The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,173 per 10 gram in the previous trade.(Reuters image)
         

Gold prices in India continued to fall for the sixth consecutive day on Thursday. On MCX, price of the yellow metal fell by 0.22% per cent to settle at Rs 51,665. The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,173 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

On August 6, gold rate touched its highest ever peak and crossed Rs 56,000 per 10 gram.

The drop of over Rs 4,000 this month has led some experts to believe that the price of the precious metal will drop below Rs 50,000 per 10 gram.

Here is what experts have to say:

• “Gold prices continued downside on Wednesday on positive sentiment on vaccine hopes and easing US-China trade tensions,” according to HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

• According to market expert Kunal Shah, those who need to buy jewellery should wait as gold prices will fall further. The rate is expected to go down to as much as Rs 50,000 per 10 gram, he said.

• However, Ravindra Rao from Kotak Securities said that investment in gold is expected to rise through Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). It is a good time to invest in gold, according to him, as its rate may reach 60,000 by year-end.

• While Rao says correction has been seen in gold rates and an investment can be made, Shah thinks there is scope for more correction in gold prices.

tags
top news
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
Govt to clear $2 billion deal for Israeli-made AWACS amid stand-off with China
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
‘Haven’t exhausted our ammunition in fight against Covid-19’: RBI Governor
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
GST compensation may jump 89% in FY-21 at Rs 3.12 lakh crore
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Covid-19: India records highest-ever single-day spike of over 75,000 cases
Odisha CM dials PM Modi, requests postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Odisha CM dials PM Modi, requests postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
‘India's all-time No.1 cricketer’: Gavaskar’s bold claim about Ind legend
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
Pace of Covid spread eases in most regions, says WHO; Oppn CMs against NEET-JEE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In