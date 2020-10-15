e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / WPI hits 7-month high of 1.3% in September

WPI hits 7-month high of 1.3% in September

Data issued by the industry department on Wednesday showed that wholesale food inflation shot up to 8.17% in September from 3.84% in August with significant rises in the prices of potato (107.63%) and pulses (12.53%).

business Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:15 IST
Asit Ranjan Mishra
Asit Ranjan Mishra
Livemint, New Delhi
Wholesale price inflation was driven by a quickening in the prices of food items, similar to the trend displayed by retail inflation, said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra Ltd.
Wholesale price inflation was driven by a quickening in the prices of food items, similar to the trend displayed by retail inflation, said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra Ltd. (HT file photo. Representative image)
         

India’s wholesale price inflation accelerated in September touching a seven-month high of 1.3%, mostly because of rising food prices, which may force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to opt for a prolonged pause on policy rates.

Data issued by the industry department on Wednesday showed that wholesale food inflation shot up to 8.17% in September from 3.84% in August with significant rises in the prices of potato (107.63%) and pulses (12.53%).

Wholesale price inflation was driven by a quickening in the prices of food items, similar to the trend displayed by retail inflation, said Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Icra Ltd.

“The disaggregated data did not provide much comfort regarding the inflation outlook, and today’s data further cements the likelihood of an extended pause from the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the RBI. The pace with which vegetable prices recede back to more normal levels will crucially guide the outlook for food and headline inflation in the near term,” she said.

Hindustantimes

Retail inflation, data for which was issued on Monday, had accelerated to a four-month high at 7.34% in September, staying well above the RBI’s targeted range for the sixth straight month, as food prices rose.

On Friday, the reconstituted MPC kept policy rates unchanged as inflation continued to remain high even as it took a slew of measures to reduce the borrowing cost of credit. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said inflation will ease gradually towards RBI’s target in the fiscal third and fourth quarter. “Our analysis suggests that supply disruptions and associated margins/mark-ups are the major factors driving up inflation. As supply chains are restored, these wedges should dissipate,” Das said. “Meanwhile, aggregate demand remains subdued and there is evidence of considerable resource slack. Large excess supply conditions characterise foodgrain and horticulture production and the outlook for agriculture is bright. Crude prices remain range-bound,” he said.

“The MPC has hence decided to look at the current inflation hump as transient and address the more urgent need to revive growth and mitigate the impact of Covid-19. This has provided the space for continuing with the accommodative stance with forward guidance as set out in the MPC’s resolution,” said the RBI governor.

tags
top news
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Govt chalks out plan for storage of Covid-19 vaccine
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
Indian-Americans are with Democrats | Analysis
30 killed as heavy rain triggers flashfloods in Andhra and Telangana
30 killed as heavy rain triggers flashfloods in Andhra and Telangana
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
Unlock test today: Reboot begins for cinemas, schools
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How the Covid-19 pandemic has hit GDP growth
How the Covid-19 pandemic has hit GDP growth
How will the LJP factor play out in Bihar polls?
How will the LJP factor play out in Bihar polls?
DC pacer Anrich Nortje clocks 156kmh, bowls fastest ball in IPL
DC pacer Anrich Nortje clocks 156kmh, bowls fastest ball in IPL
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In