e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September mainly on costlier food articles

WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September mainly on costlier food articles

The wholesale price index based (WPI) inflation was in the negative territory for four straight months -- April (-) 1.57 per cent, May (-) 3.37 per cent, June (-) 1.81 per cent and July (-) 0.58 per cent.

business Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 14:05 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
New Delhi
The wholesale price-based inflation stood at 0.16 per cent in August.
The wholesale price-based inflation stood at 0.16 per cent in August.(AP)
         

The wholesale price-based inflation rose to 1.32 per cent in September mainly on the back of costlier food articles.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.32 per cent (provisional) for the month of September, 2020 (over September, 2019) as compared to 0.33 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year,” government data showed on Wednesday.

The wholesale price-based inflation stood at 0.16 per cent in August.

The wholesale price index based (WPI) inflation was in the negative territory for four straight months -- April (-) 1.57 per cent, May (-) 3.37 per cent, June (-) 1.81 per cent and July (-) 0.58 per cent.

Inflation in food articles during the month was at 8.17 per cent, as against 3.84 per cent in August, showed the data from the commerce and industry ministry.

Prices of cereals came down with a negative inflation print of 3.91 per cent during the month, while, cost of pulses went up by 12.53 per cent.

Vegetables as a category had inflation at a high level of 36.54 per cent in September, potato price skyrocketed by 107.63 per cent from a year-ago period. However, onions had deflation at 31.64 per cent.

In the manufactured products category, the inflation during the month rose to 1.61 per cent, from 1.27 per cent a month ago, the government data said.

tags
top news
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
‘Male members to be questioned’: CBI again summons Hathras gang-rape victim’s brother
Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
Canada accuses China of ‘coercive diplomacy’
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off in 3 points
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
Hyderabad rains: Telangana govt declares 2-day holiday, death toll goes up to 15
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Why Tanishq withdrew ad: Chronology of a ‘killed’ campaign
Why Tanishq withdrew ad: Chronology of a ‘killed’ campaign
‘Shed inhibitions’: Court to govt on marriage equality for same-sex couples
‘Shed inhibitions’: Court to govt on marriage equality for same-sex couples
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
Watch: Spacecraft launch with NASA, Russia astronauts ahead of 20-yr milestone
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In