4 Special fixed deposit schemes: Which one is best for you?

IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank offers a special rate of 7.05% on Utsav fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 300 days for general citizens and 7.55% for senior citizens. For Utsav FDs maturing in 375 days, it is 7.1% and 7.6% respectively. For Utsav FDs maturing in 444 days, it is 7.2% and 7.7% respectively. The deadline for the scheme is June 30, 2024.

Indian Bank

Indian Bank’s two special fixed deposits include Ind Supreme 300 Days and Ind Super 400 Days. For the former, general citizens get 7.05% interest, senior citizens get 7.55%, and super senior citizens get 7.80%. For the latter, the rates are 7.25%, 7.75% and 8% respectively.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Punjab & Sind Bank offers 7.05% interest on FDs maturing in 222 days, 7.10% for 333 days, and 7.25% for 444 days.

SBI

SBI offers its Amrit Kalash FD scheme for a period of 400 days with general citizens getting an interest rate of 7.10% and senior citizens getting 7.60%. This scheme is valid till September 30, 2024. The interest rate for SBI WeCare is 7.50%

