4 Special fixed deposit schemes: Which one is best for you?
IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and SBI offers limited FD plans you may be interested in.
These fixed deposit schemes with a fast approaching deadline may be something you may want to consider.
IDBI Bank
IDBI Bank offers a special rate of 7.05% on Utsav fixed deposits (FDs) maturing in 300 days for general citizens and 7.55% for senior citizens. For Utsav FDs maturing in 375 days, it is 7.1% and 7.6% respectively. For Utsav FDs maturing in 444 days, it is 7.2% and 7.7% respectively. The deadline for the scheme is June 30, 2024.
Indian Bank
Indian Bank’s two special fixed deposits include Ind Supreme 300 Days and Ind Super 400 Days. For the former, general citizens get 7.05% interest, senior citizens get 7.55%, and super senior citizens get 7.80%. For the latter, the rates are 7.25%, 7.75% and 8% respectively.
Also Read | NCLT initiates insolvency against Jaiprakash Associates, admits ICICI Bank plea
Punjab & Sind Bank
Punjab & Sind Bank offers 7.05% interest on FDs maturing in 222 days, 7.10% for 333 days, and 7.25% for 444 days.
SBI
SBI offers its Amrit Kalash FD scheme for a period of 400 days with general citizens getting an interest rate of 7.10% and senior citizens getting 7.60%. This scheme is valid till September 30, 2024. The interest rate for SBI WeCare is 7.50%
Also Read | SBI tells man to delete pic of branch ‘immediately’ after his lunch break claims: ‘You may be held accountable if…’
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.