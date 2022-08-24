46% American adults reveal how their crypto investments fared

With the cryptocurrency market on a downward spiral, the downturn has taken a toll on investments. Among the 16 per cent American adults who invested in cryptos like bitcoin or ether, 46 per cent of them have reported that their investments fared worse than expected.



On the other hand, 15 per cent of these Americans said their investments performed better than they expected, a Pew Research Centre survey said. At least 31 per cent said the investments worked as per expectations while eight per cent said they were not sure.



The survey was conducted between July 5 and 17 and shows the overall share of the American adults who invested in or traded or used cryptocurrency is unchanged since September last year.



The Pew Research survey revealed interesting facts about the US adults and their investments in crypto. Here are five of them.



1. About three-quarters of 16 per cent American adults said the main reason why they invested in cryptocurrencies because they wanted a different way to invest (78 per cent) or it was a good way to earn money (75 per cent). 54 per cent of them cited they thought crypto is easier to get into than other modes of investments.





2. The Centre had found in the 2021 survey that men aged between 18 and 29 said they ever invested, or traded in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin or ether. About four of ten men said they used cryptocurrencies as compared to 17 per cent women in that age bracket, the report said.



3. Talking about ethnicities, one in five Black, Hispanics or Asian-Americans said they invested in or traded in cryptocurrencies as compared to 13 per cent of White Americans who did the same.



4. The survey pointed out that few Americans overall said they invested or traded in cryptocurrencies, but a vast majority of them had heard about them. Nine out of ten Americans said they had heard at least a little about cryptos.



5. About half of the Americans said they had heard about non-fungible tokens (NFT), but few had heard about it. At least 49 per cent of US adults said they heard a little about tokens including 11 per cent who had heard a lot. But only 2 per cent of Americans said they had bought an NFT.

