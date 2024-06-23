AI will replace some creative jobs that shouldn’t have been there in the first place: OpenAI CTO

Some creative jobs may go away because of AI, but maybe they shouldn't have been there in the first place, OpenAI’s CTO Mira Murati said, according to a Business Today article. Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, (AFP)

Murati ignited a firestorm of a discussion with this remark during a recent visit to her alma mater, Dartmouth College, speaking on the future of artificial intelligence and its potential impact on society, at Dartmouth's Thayer School of Engineering, according to the article.

Murati's remark touched upon a deeply sensitive area in an era of rapid technological advancement, with the prospect of AI automating tasks traditionally performed by humans, particularly within creative fields, which has raised concerns about job security and the future of work, the article read.

Collaborate and create?

Murati highlighted the collaborative nature of AI tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E, suggesting that these technologies, rather than replacing human creativity, actually serve to enhance and expand it, providing new avenues for artistic expression and problem-solving, according to the article.

"It's a tool, right?" she said. “I expect that we will actually collaborate with it and it's going to make our creativity expand.”

AI can teach

She also emphasized the potential for AI to democratise creativity, making it more accessible to individuals who might not have had the resources or training to pursue their creative aspirations in the past.

“Whether it's creating new designs, whether it's coding, or writing an essay or concepts in topology,” she explained, “You can just learn about these things and interact with them in a much more intuitive way, and that expands your learning.”

How to safely develop AI?

The discussion also delved into the ethics of AI development, with Murati acknowledging the importance of carefully managing AI systems, particularly as their capabilities advance, according to the article.

She stressed the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to regulation, involving collaboration between developers, policymakers, and the wider public, the article read.

She also highlighted the crucial role of organisations like OpenAI in driving research and proactively mitigating potential risks associated with AI.

"We're thinking a lot about this," she explained. "It's definitely real that you will have AI systems that will have general capabilities, connect to the internet, talk to each other, agents connecting to each other and doing tasks together, or agents working with humans and collaborating seamlessly."