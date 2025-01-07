AI-powered body scanning mirror to ‘smartest pen in the world’ | Futuristic gadgets at CES 2025

Cutting-edge innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), mobility, quantum, digital health, and sustainability have taken centre-stage at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which is currently underway at Las Vegas, an gathering which considered the world’s most powerful technology event. French health tech firm Withings has come to CES with a smart mirror – the Omnia(X/@Withings)

Top companies and start-ups from around the globe are showcasing their products and offerings at the world’s largest tech event taking place from January 7 till January 10.

While it has only been a day of the mega technology event, the futuristic gadgets displayed and announcements made there have already started blowing people's mind on social media.

One such post on social media listed 10 most impressive announcements made so far at the CES, including an AI-powered body scanning health mirror, smart glasses equipped with an AI agent that can listen to conversations and even answer questions during meetings and a pen with three cameras at the tip that turns any surface of the world into a canvas.

Let's take a look at these gadgets at CES

AI-powered ‘health mirror’: French health tech firm Withings has come to CES with a smart mirror – the Omnia – a full-length mirror and combined base that users stand on and receive full-body scanning and health analysis, including insights around weight and heart health.

The Omnia also includes a built-in AI assistant to offer feedback and guidance on a user’s health, with the mirror able to pull in data from connected devices such as smartwatches to help build a clearer picture of a user’s daily health.

AI glasses that can 'predict one's needs': Showcased at the event was Halliday AI-powered glasses that can "proactively analyse" user's preferences and conversation, predict one's needs and "offer timely support without prompt, making conversations smoother".

According to Halliday Global, the glasses "feature the world's smallest optical module, seamlessly integrating the display into the frame - no special lenses needed." One can swap their prescription lenses just like wearing regular glasses, Halliday Global's website reads.

'Smartest pen in the world': A company called Nuwa displayed what it called the ‘smartest pen in the world’. Th description of Nuwa Pen on its website reads, “Never lose a note again. Nuwa Pen is a smart pen equipped with cameras, motion sensors, and advanced algorithms. Turn your writing into retrievable notes on all your devices. Just write, and Nuwa Pen digitizes. It is patent-pending and will start shipping in January 2025.”

Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 GPU: Chipmaker Nvidia unveiled its GeForce RTX 50 Series desktop and laptop GPUs — its most advanced consumer graphics processor units for gamers, creators and developers. The tech is designed for use on both desktop and laptop computers.

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang said the GPUs, which use the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence chip Blackwell, can deliver breakthroughs in AI-driven rendering.

“Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives,” Huang said, adding that Blackwell “is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago.” Blackwell technology is now in full production, news agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

Nvidia Cosmos: Nvidia introduced what it called Cosmos foundation models that generate photo-realistic video which can be used to train robots and self-driving cars at a much lower cost than using conventional data.

By creating so-called "synthetic" training data, the models help robots and cars understand the physical world similar to the way that large language models have helped chatbots generate responses in natural language.

Users will be able to give Cosmos a text description that can be used to generate video of a world that obeys the laws of physics. This promises to be much cheaper than gathering data as it is done today such as putting cars on the road to gather video or having humans teach robots repetitive tasks.

Cosmos will be made available on an "open license," similar to Meta Platforms Llama 3 language models that have become widely used in the tech industry.

(with inputs from agencies)