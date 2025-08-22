Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake via block deal

ByHT Business Desk
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 10:38 am IST

APOLLO-HOSPITALS-STAKE:India's Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake via block deal

Suneeta Reddy, promoter and managing director in Apollo Hospitals Ltd., has offloaded a 1.3% stake in the hospital chain via a block deal.

Apollo Hospitals share price jumped more than 5 per cent in the morning session on August 16. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)
Apollo Hospitals share price jumped more than 5 per cent in the morning session on August 16. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP)(AFP)

About 1.9 million shares were sold at a floor price of 7,850 apiece, valuing the sale at 1,489 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. The price is a near 1% discount to Thursday's close.

Reddy held a 3.36% stake in the company as on 30 June.

The large shareholders' group—known as 'promoters or promoters group' in India—will reduce their stake to 28% from 29.3% currently, Apollo Hospitals said in the exchange filing. The proceeds will be used to reduce outstanding debt of the promoter group. There are no plans to reduce the stake further.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and RBI Monetary Policy on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Apollo Hospitals MD Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake via block deal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On