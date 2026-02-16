Edit Profile
    Apple announces March 4 event for likely low-cost MacBook, iPhone

    Apple is scheduled to hold an “in-person experience” across three locations—New York, Shanghai and London—for what is likely to be a low-key showcase.

    Feb 16, 2026 9:55 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Apple Inc. is set to unveil a slew of new products — from low-cost MacBooks to cheaper iPhones — at an event scheduled for 4 March.

    The Apple invite for the March 4 event doesn't specify whether a keynote will be streamed online. (Apple)
    The Apple invite for the March 4 event doesn't specify whether a keynote will be streamed online. (Apple)

    The company invited media to gatherings in New York, Shanghai and London, saying it is holding an in-person “experience”. The invitation implies a more low-key showcase than the typical launches held at its campus in Cupertino.

    The invitation doesn’t specify whether a keynote will be streamed online, as has been typical since 2020 when Apple had to adjust its event strategy due to covid.

    Apple has been planning to release several new products in the first half of 2026, including new MacBook Pros, MacBook Airs, a low-cost MacBook in several colours and new iPad models. Apple is also soon planning to release an iPhone 17e, an update to its mid-tier smartphone.

