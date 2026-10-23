Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India at ₹2.99 lakh, buyers throng stores on launch day

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, went on sale in India on Friday, drawing customers to physical stores to experience and buy the new device on launch day. A customer uses Apple's new foldable iPhone Duo at the Apple store in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2026. (REUTERS)

Priced at over ₹2,99,900, the phone has seen strong demand, with limited pre-order supplies and long delivery timelines pushing more buyers towards Apple stores, including its outlet in Saket, Delhi.

Giving his first impression of the iPhone Duo, a customer, Rahul, says, “It is an amazing phone. Its best feature is multitasking. I have bought the 512 GB version of the phone for around ₹3.24 lakhs.”

With launch-day supplies expected to be limited, buyers without pre-orders are hoping to get their hands on the device at their nearest store.

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Limited supplies bring back Apple store queues Even in United States, at Apple’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, dozens of customers without pre-orders had gathered by Thursday evening. Similar queues were reported in parts of Asia and Australia, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Apple has set aside a limited number of devices for customers who want to buy the phone in person. However, those hoping to take one home on launch day face uncertainty because pre-orders have already placed significant pressure on available stocks.

The launch has attracted attention because of the Duo’s high price. Depending on the configuration, the phone costs as much as ₹4,49,900 for the version with 2 terabytes of storage. Despite the premium pricing, early adopters, resellers and regular Apple customers have shown considerable interest in the device.

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A major design shift for the iPhone Apple is not the first company to introduce a foldable smartphone, however, the design is still attracting buyers with a refined device designed for its existing customer base.

The launch comes as other smartphone makers, including Samsung Electronics, have also increased prices. Higher costs for memory chips and other components have added to the expense of consumer electronics, making premium devices even more costly.

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Delivery delays highlight production challenges Customers placing fresh orders through Apple’s website, the delivery is expected during the second half of January. Some people who ordered earlier, however, have received revised estimates indicating that their phones could arrive in November or December.

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The lengthy waiting period reflects the manufacturing challenges. The device uses an advanced hinge mechanism and new display technology. Production is also concentrated in a limited number of facilities in China.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and ANI)