Gravity, dust and regret: The cost of repairing a foldable smartphone

It is simply a matter of when, not if. A distinct, fleeting moment of terror when a foldable phone slips from your grip. As it hurtles towards a marble floor, a concrete sidewalk or a wooden platform, two thoughts rapidly come to the forefront. First, the law of averages somehow seems to ensure it’s always a firm surface and never really a cushion or a carpet. And secondly, the physics of a complex hinge and flexible glass potentially leading to an expensive repair bill. The risk isn’t limited to falls. Accidentally exerted pressure or fine (and unavoidable) dust particles also pose threats. The reality is that cutting-edge tech comes with bleeding-edge repair bills, especially if you are unlucky or simply inattentive. The Apple iPhone Duo will be available in retail in India from October 23. (Official image)

The upcoming Apple iPhone Duo, which will be available in retail in India from October 23, has prices starting ₹2,99,900 and that makes it the most expensive foldable phone on sale in India at this time. There is now official confirmation of possible repair costs for the foldable. If the main, foldable inner screen is damaged, that will cost ₹149,900 to replace, while any outer display damage will see replacement cost of ₹42,900. If the cover layer is damaged, it will be replaced for ₹5,900 while back glass damage will set you back by ₹20,900. If an unfortunate fall warrants a need to repair the outer display as well as the back glass, that will cost ₹55,900 combined. Rear camera module replacement is priced at ₹26,900 while battery service costs ₹24,900.

Apple does suggest the AppleCare+ package that is priced at ₹51,900 for two years of coverage for the iPhone Duo. This, particularly for the foldable, makes absolute sense to add-on because it includes “unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills” as well as battery replacements at no extra charge.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which is priced at ₹2,04,999 onwards, also has a clear chart for repair costs emerging from a sequence of unfortunate events. The main screen assembly costs ₹59,670 while the screen component repair is priced at ₹40,560. Back cover on the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra which is a mix of carbon fibre, polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane (and not a more fragile glass), costs ₹2,750 to replace if that’s the sole damage. The main circuit board, also known as a motherboard, is priced between ₹72,460 and ₹1,11,960 depending on the storage spec variant you’ve purchased.

For the passport-style Galaxy Z Fold8, priced at ₹1,84,999 onwards, the main screen assembly is priced at ₹54,130 while the screen component repair costs ₹35,490. Whether you need one or both will depend on the amount of damage a phone has sustained in a tumble earthward. The motherboard repair costs range between ₹72,680 and ₹1,12,370 depending on storage spec. The back cover costs ₹2,300. Interestingly, we do not have an official pricing figure for the outer cover display on either the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra or the Galaxy Z Fold8.

Mind you, Samsung has not officially confirmed the hinge repair or replacement cost, which could be an additional element on a repair bill after a foldable has fallen. Across the board, these are per component costs that we are illustrating. There could be additional costs including other components that may be damaged and require repair, as well as labour charges that may be applicable.

Samsung, for both the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold8 is bundling something called the Galaxy Forever bundle. On the Galaxy Z Fold8 purchase for instance, you can add on a ₹1083.29 per month subscription for two years to enable the Galaxy Forever Bundle. This lets you pay for the device across 24 interest-free EMIs as well as promised assured buyback value, and also adds the Samsung Care+ Accidental & Liquid Damage cover which the company says includes accidental damage from falls. The terms and conditions clarify that “under Samsung Care+ Screen Protection, and Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage Protection plans you are allowed to raise two damage claims in a year.”

The new Vivo X Fold6 priced at ₹2,19,999 is the newest addition in the space to compete with Android foldables from Samsung and Google. The foldable inner display will cost around ₹65,000 and unlike Samsung’s pricing which will add GST at the time of final billing, Vivo says their listed repair costs include taxes. The front display will cost ₹9,000 while the battery cover is priced at ₹4,800. The rear main camera module costs ₹5,000 while the motherboard replacement cost is ₹85,000 for the sole 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant on sale in India.

The Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, which is currently on sale for ₹1,86,999, lists accidental damage costs as well. These include ₹64,761.94 for the main foldable display, ₹13,667.94 for the cover display, ₹64,761.94 for the hinge, and ₹10,257.74 for frame or back cover damage. the circuit board replacement, which Vivo classifies as liquid damage, will set you back by ₹1,45537.66 while the foldable’s protective film damage is priced at ₹5,714.

Inherently, foldable phones are inherently more fragile than a traditional bar-style design phone. Two main reasons for that. First, moving parts in a phone, such as the hinge mechanism. And secondly, a foldable screen is an intricacy of an ultra-thin glass layer and flexibility. Note that it is not just falls that can damage a foldable. Extra pressure exerted on the form factor (such as inside a backpack or accidentally sitting on the phone) or even dust getting into the hinge mechanism, can force one’s hand with a repair bill.