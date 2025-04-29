Are banks open or closed today, April 29? Check details

Banks in some states will remain closed for the next three days. This is on the account of Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritya, Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. Bank holidays will not be consistent across all states, and customers can check the official website to see the status of banks in their state. Banks across Shimla to remain closed on April 29 on account of Parshuram Jayanti.(Bloomberg)

Banks in Shimla to remain closed

On the occasion of Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, banks in Shimla will remain closed, meanwhile, banks in other cities and states will remain open.

Significance of Bhagvan Parshuram Jayanti

Believed to be the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, Lord Parshuram is often depicted wielding an axe, from which he derives his name. He was born during the time when Earth was plagued by corruption and is believed to be sent to restore peace on Earth. On this day, people take ceremonial baths, wear traditional attire and observe fasting throughout the day. Lord Vishnu is also worshipped and offered fruits and sweets.

Shimla is associated with lord Parshuram as Renuka Lake in Sirmaur district is named after Mata Renuka, his mother. There is also a Parshuram Tal (pond) based on the belief that Parshuram wanted to spend eternity at his mother's feet. Moreover, every year the Renuka fair is held in November, celebrating the values of lord Parshuram’s mother.

On the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conveyed his heartfelt wishes to the people. Taking to social media, he tweeted, “May Lord Parshuram, the symbol of penance, knowledge, valour, and wisdom, bless your life with happiness and prosperity.”

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) divides holidays into two categories: under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Banks' Closing of Accounts. This holiday is under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which regulates notes, bills of exchange, and cheques in India. Additionally, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.