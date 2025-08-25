Are banks open or closed today, August 25? Check August bank holidays

Banks in India, scheduled and non-scheduled, remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, however, bank closures are also observed on festivals as well as some other occasions, either nationwide or in specific states and Union territories. According to Reserve Bank of India, this festival fall under ‘holiday under negotiable instruments act’.(REUTERS File Photo)

Banks across Assam will be observing a holiday on Monday - August 25 - due to the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in the state.

The Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva commemorates the death of Srimanta Sankardev, who was a renowned saint, scholar, and cultural icon in the state. He was also a polymath, poet, playwright, dancer, actor, musician, artist, social-religious reformer, and key figure of the Bhakti movement in Assam.

According to Reserve Bank of India, this festival fall under ‘holiday under negotiable instruments act’. The RBI designated a total of nine such holidays for the month of August.

Bank holidays in August

After the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva in Assam, other festivals and occasions in August 2025 that would mark bank holidays include: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 27 and Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai on August 28.

Also read : From workshops to pandals, India decks up for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 | In pics

1. Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Ganesh Puja/Vinayakar Chathurthi on August 27-

Banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, and Vijayawada will be closed on this day.

Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayakar Chathurthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrated by the Hindu community as the birthday of deity Ganesh.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market will also observe a holiday on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi. Both the BSE and NSE will remain closed on this day.

2. Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day)/Nuakhai on August 28-

On the occasion of Nuakhai and also as a continuation of Ganesh Chaturthi, banks in Bhubaneshwar and Panaji will observe a holiday on this day.

Celebrated largely in Odisha, Nuakhai is observed to welcome the newly harvested rice of the season.