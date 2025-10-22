Are banks open today? Why is stock market closed?

Banks in some cities, including Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Karnataka's Bengaluru, and Maharashtra's Mumbai will remain closed today, Wednesday, October 22, on account of festivals linked to Diwali. File photo of the headquarters of HDFC bank in Mumbai (REUTERS)

According to the list of holidays by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks are closed in 10 cities on October 22.

Where and why are banks closed today Banks are closed today in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Raipur.

Banks are observing a holiday on account of Bali Pratipada; Vikram Samvant New Year Day; Govardhan Pooja; Balipadyami; Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), as per the RBI list.

Is stock market open or closed today? Indian stock market, comprising Sensex and Nifty, will also remain closed on Wednesday on account of the festival holiday of Bali Pratipada. Balipratipada is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly in Maharashtra on the fourth day of Diwali, the festival of lights.

As per the official National Stock Exchange (NSE) holiday calendar, trading will resume on Thursday, October 23.

Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the special Muhurat Trading session on Tuesday, with the Nifty closing around 25,900.

While the Sensex and Nifty remained largely flat, broader markets saw gains. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.3 per cent, and the Smallcap index advanced 1 per cent, according to figures cited in an ANI news agency report.

At the end of the Muhurat trading session, Nifty stood at 25,868.60, up 25.45 points or 0.10 per cent, while Sensex ended at 84,426.34, up 62.97 points or 0.07 per cent.