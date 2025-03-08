Are banks opened or closed on March 8? Check details

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month(Pixabay)

The banks across India will remain closed on March 8 as it is the second Saturday in March after March 1.

Also read: Mukesh and Nita Ambani's 40th wedding anniversary: Flashback to couple’s unforgettable dance at son’s pre-wedding

List of bank holidays in February 2025

March 2025 7 13 14 15 22 27 28 31 Agartala • • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • • Belapur • • Bengaluru • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • • Chandigarh • • Chennai • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • Guwahati • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • Imphal • • Itanagar • • Jaipur • • Jammu • • • • Kanpur • • • Kochi • Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • • Panaji • • Patna • • • • Raipur • • Ranchi • • • Shillong • • Shimla • Srinagar • • • • Thiruvananthapuram • •

View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day Chapchar Kut 7 Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala 13 Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra 14 Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day 15 Bihar Diwas 22 Shab-I-Qadr 27 Jumat-ul-Vida 28 Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan View All Prev Next

Source: Reserve Bank of India

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

Also read: Delhi's Mahila Samriddhi Scheme to be launched today during Women's Day event

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

Also read: We're working to end war on crypto which was going wildly under Joe Biden: Donald Trump

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.