Are banks opened or closed on March 8? Check details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 08, 2025 12:38 PM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks will remain closed on specified holidays, along with second and fourth Saturdays. Customers can still use digital banking services.

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month(Pixabay)
Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month(Pixabay)

The banks across India will remain closed on March 8 as it is the second Saturday in March after March 1.

List of bank holidays in February 2025

March 2025713141522272831
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram


Holiday DescriptionDay
Chapchar Kut7
Holika Dahan/Attukal Pongala13
Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra14
Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day15
Bihar Diwas22
Shab-I-Qadr27
Jumat-ul-Vida28
Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan

Source: Reserve Bank of India

It is however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
