Are you in the Coldplay queue? A step by step guide on what to do next

British band Coldplay is finally returning to India after nine years and is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 next year.

Here's a guide on how to purchase tickets and what to do when you're on the queue.

How to purchase tickets for the Coldplay India Tour 2025?

BookMyShow has published a guide on its Instagram handle on how to book tickets for the Coldplay India Tour 2025.

This performance is going to be a part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, already been a global hit.

The band comprising of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, last performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival, also in Mumbai.

Fans can expect new singles We Pray, Feels like falling in love, et from the rock band's upcoming release Moon Music, as per Bookmyshow. The band will also perform Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

What are the ticket prices for the upcoming Coldplay performance in India?

Tickets to the concert are to go on sale today on September 22 at 12 pm IST on BookMyShow, with the ticket prices being ₹2,500, ₹3,000, ₹3,500, ₹4,000, ₹4,500, ₹9000, ₹9500 and ₹12,500, and up to eight tickets can be purchased per transaction.

However, there is no pre-sale for bank customers, and BookMyShow will exclusively be the only place tickets can be bought from, since it is the official partner.

Purchasing tickets from unauthorized third-party sellers is not advisable to avoid the risk of getting counterfeit tickets.

Will there be another round of Coldplay tickets sale after this?

This will be the only round of ticket sales. However, Coldplay will sell ‘Infinity Tickets’ on November 22, 2024.

This is done to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour more accessible to fans for an affordable price, costing €20 (Around ₹2,000) per ticket. Also the tickets must be bought in pairs, with the locations being next to each other.

But the exact location will only be revealed when the buyer picks the ticket up in person at the box office on the day of the show.

Some important things to note for the upcoming Coldplay Concert