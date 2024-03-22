 Is it a bank holiday on Saturday, March 23? - Hindustan Times
Is it a bank holiday on Saturday, March 23?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Bank Holiday on March 23: If you are uncertain whether this coming Saturday (March 23) is a bank holiday, we have got you covered.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), second and fourth Saturdays of a month are bank holidays. Bank holidays are fixed by the state governments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). However, if you are uncertain whether this coming Saturday (March 23) is a bank holiday, we have got you covered.

Bank Holiday on March 23: Is it a bank holiday on March 23, Saturday? Check details below

Two long holiday weekends in March 2024: Check dates when banks will be closed

Is it a bank holiday on March 23, Saturday?

Yes, it is a bank holiday this Saturday on March 23. This will be followed by Sunday which is also a bank holiday. After this, in some states banks will be closed on March 25 Monday on account of the festival of Holi. This implies that there will be a long weekend as banks will be closed for three consecutive days in many states.

Holi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed for three days this weekend? Check state wise holiday list

In which states banks will be closed on Monday?

Banks are closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh on March 25.

What are other bank holidays in March?

Holi 2024 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in these states on March 25. Complete list here

March 26: Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi- Banks will be closed in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.

March 27: Holi- Banks will be closed in Bihar.

March 29: Banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.

Bank customers should keep track of the dates of upcoming bank holidays so that they may plan their visits to their bank offices properly.

