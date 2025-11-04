Edit Profile
    Bank holidays in November 2025: Full list of public and state-wise bank holiday dates

    Bank holidays in November 2025: Check the full list of state-wise bank holiday dats—including national, regional and weekends, as per RBI's calendar.

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 10:18 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    While there are a few national bank holidays in November 2025, a number of state-specific closures are worth noting, especially for professionals in finance, banking, insurance and related sectors.

    The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of bank holidays in November 2025, but state-wise dates may vary. (Reuters)
    On the national front, the key bank holidays in November 2025 include:

    • Wednesday, 5 November: Guru Nanak Jayanti. This is the major pan-India holiday for banks, according to the schedule released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

    • Saturday, 8 November: Second Saturday of the month. Under the RBI’s directive, many banks are closed on second Saturdays (and fourth Saturdays) of the month.

    • Saturday, 22 November: fourth Saturday closure, as mandated by RBI.

    Outside of these, there are regular weekly closures such as all Sundays. In many states, the first/third Saturdays remain working days unless notified otherwise.

    State-wise bank holidays in November 2025

    Beyond the national schedule, several states have announced bank holidays tied to regional observances and local festivals. A snapshot of some of these (for planning purposes) includes:

    • Saturday, 1 November: Holidays in states such as Karnataka (Kannada Rajyotsava), Haryana (Haryana Day), Manipur (Kut) and Puducherry (Liberation Day).

    • Saturday, 8 November: Besides being the second Saturday, some states like Karnataka mark Kanakadasa Jayanti and other regional holidays.

    • Friday, 7 November: Wangala Festival holiday in Meghalaya.

    • Tuesday, 11 November: The observance of Lhabab Duchen in Sikkim adds a bank holiday in that state.

    It’s worth noting that while the national schedule gives a baseline, state-specific holiday lists are crucial for branch-level planning—especially for multi-state banks, regional offices and operations teams.

    What to keep in mind

    • Transaction timing: On bank-closure days, branch-based services (cash counters, cheque clearings, bank-to-bank transfers) will be unavailable or limited. Even if online banking remains largely operational, certain “back-office” processes will be paused.

    • Customer communication: Banks and NBFCs must proactively inform customers (especially B2B clients) of branch closures and any impact on settlement schedules.

    • Staffing & branch operations: For national banks with branches across states, HR & operations teams should factor in these regional closures when allocating staff or scheduling branch-specific events/training.

    • Payments & trade settlement: Corporate treasuries, cash managers and payment operations teams should build into their calendars the dates when branch-based banking services will be unavailable—especially on 5 November, 8 November and 22 November—and plan fund transfers or large-value payments accordingly.

    • Regional holiday awareness: For banks with multi-state exposure (especially in Tier-II/III locations), the regional bank holidays (for example, in Karnataka, Meghalaya, Sikkim) can cause uneven branch availability across geographies. That means national-level plans must adapt to local closures.

    Planning for bank holidays in November 2025

    • No bank branch-based transactions on 5 November (Guru Nanak Jayanti), 8 November (second Saturday) and 22 November (fourth Saturday). Additional closures in some states on 1 November, 7 November and 11 November.

    • Clients and branches should assume no branch-based banking on these days unless the bank issues a contrary notification.

    • While most banks remain open on first/third Saturdays in principle, always verify for your state/branch—local notices may vary.

    • Build transaction-cutoff reminders ahead of 5 November, adjust staff rosters for 8 November and 22 November, and ensure cross-state branch coordination on regional holidays.

    November 2025 offers a relatively light national holiday footprint for banks compared to some months—but with important caveats around regional observances and the mandated second/fourth Saturday closures. For banking operations, transaction planning and client-services around branch availability, early awareness and calendar alignment remain key.

