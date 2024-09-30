Banks closed for 15 days across multiple states in October: Check city-wise list

Banks holidays in October 2024: Banks in India will remain closed for 15 days in October for various regional festivals that vary by state, along with holidays on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. As per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, closures will impact cities across the country. For those planning to visit bank branches, it is pertinent to check the holiday list carefully as the schedule varies from state to state. Banks holidays in October 2024: October brings 15 bank holidays across India for festivals like Dussehra and Diwali. While branches will close, online banking will continue uninterrupted. Customers should check their state's holiday list for accurate scheduling.

October 2024 bank holidays

In October, banks will be closed for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Valmiki Jayanti, and Diwali, among others. Even on bank holidays, all online and digital banking services will be fully operational for customers without disruption.

Bank holidays October 2024 city-wise list

October 1: Elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2024 owing to which banks are shut in Jammu

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti because of which banks are shut across India.

October 3: Navratra Sthapna because of which banks are shut in Rajasthan.

October 6: Sunday

October 10: Durga Puja/Dussehra which will result in bank closures in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and West Bengal.

October 11: Dusshera (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami because of which banks are shut in Tripura, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya.

October 12: Banks are shut in Tripura, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

October 13: Sunday

October 14: Banks are shut in Sikkim,

October 16: Lakshmi Puja which will result in banks being shut in Tripura and West Bengal.

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu for which banks are shut in Karnataka, Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Accession Day to result in bank closures in Jammu & Kashmir.

October 27: Sunday

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi for which banks are shut in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala.