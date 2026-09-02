‘Base year changed, data revised’: Govt defends 7.8% growth amid GDP rate row, explains new calculation method

The government has clarified that it did not revise down Q1 2025-26 GDP at current prices from ₹86 lakh crore to ₹80 lakh crore to make the current year’s GDP look better. India recorded a GDP growth rate of 7.8% in the April-June 2026 quarter, the government said on Tuesday. The government said that the change in the estimate of Q1 2025-26 does not represent a downward revision made to make the current year’s growth appear higher as critics have pointed out. (@nsitharamanoffc X)

The clarification comes amid critics and the Opposition pointing out that the government revised GDP at current prices for Q1 FY26 from ₹86.05 lakh crore under the earlier 2011-12 base-year series to ₹80 lakh crore under the latest 2022-23 series to show a higher growth rate.

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A former finance secretary said, "If you had not revised last year's GDP, the growth in current prices would have been only 2.6 per cent." The Opposition flagged this remark and said that the government used a new series to make the current growth look better.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the government said that the change in the estimate of Q1 2025-26 does not represent a downward revision made to make the current year’s growth appear higher. Rather, the revision is a result of successive methodological and data revisions to the GDP series.