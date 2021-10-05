Home / Business / Bitcoin hits $50,000 for first time in four weeks
business

Bitcoin hits $50,000 for first time in four weeks

Bitcoin rose as much as 2.35% to hit $50,398.10(REUTERS)
Bitcoin rose as much as 2.35% to hit $50,398.10(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, London

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose above the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday, adding to a series of gains since the start of October.

The cryptocurrency fell below that level on September 7 amid a broader selloff in shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain related firms that day. It continued to fall in September, hitting a low of $40,596 on September 21.

On Tuesday, Bitcoin rose as much as 2.35% to hit $50,398.10.

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds recorded inflows for a seventh straight week, as institutional investors warmed to more supportive statements from regulators, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bitcoin
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out