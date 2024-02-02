BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Here's how to check status and other details
BLS E-Services IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE and registrar's website? Step-wise details here
BLS E-Services IPO allotment: BLS E-Services IPO received the highest subscription for the year at 162 times. The allotment of the IPO will likely be finalised later today. To check the status of share allotment, investors can visit the BSE site or the registrar website. The digital service provider company fixed the BLS E-Services IPO price band at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. Through the IPO, BLS E-Services aimed to raise ₹310.91 crore via the issuance of fresh shares. Bidders were asked to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will consist of 108 company shares.
BLS E-Services IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE?
- Visit the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).
- Select the issue name in the drop down menu.
- Enter the application number or PAN number to check the allotment status.
BLS E-Services IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar site?
The registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies.
- Visit KFin Technologies website (https://rti.kfintech.com/ipostatus/).
- Select BLS E-Services IPO.
- Enter the PAN details and click search to know the status.
BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Listing of the issue
The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The public issue is most likely to hit the secondary market on February 6th.
