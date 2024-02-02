BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Here's how to check status and other details

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: BLS E-Services IPO received the highest subscription for the year at 162 times. The allotment of the IPO will likely be finalised later today. To check the status of share allotment, investors can visit the BSE site or the registrar website. The digital service provider company fixed the BLS E-Services IPO price band at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share. Through the IPO, BLS E-Services aimed to raise ₹310.91 crore via the issuance of fresh shares. Bidders were asked to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will consist of 108 company shares.

