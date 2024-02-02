 BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Here's how to check status and other details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Here's how to check status and other details

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Here's how to check status and other details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 05:01 PM IST

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE and registrar's website? Step-wise details here

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: BLS E-Services IPO received the highest subscription for the year at 162 times. The allotment of the IPO will likely be finalised later today. To check the status of share allotment, investors can visit the BSE site or the registrar website. The digital service provider company fixed the BLS E-Services IPO price band at 129 to 135 per equity share. Through the IPO, BLS E-Services aimed to raise 310.91 crore via the issuance of fresh shares. Bidders were asked to apply in lots and one lot of the issue will consist of 108 company shares.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Here's how you can check status and other details.
BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Here's how you can check status and other details.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE?

  1. Visit the BSE website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).
  2. Select the issue name in the drop down menu.
  3. Enter the application number or PAN number to check the allotment status.

Read more: Paytm shares drop below 500: Why $2 billion has been erased in market value

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar site?

The registrar of the IPO is KFin Technologies.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!
  1. Visit KFin Technologies website (https://rti.kfintech.com/ipostatus/).
  2. Select BLS E-Services IPO.
  3. Enter the PAN details and click search to know the status.

BLS E-Services IPO allotment: Listing of the issue

The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. The public issue is most likely to hit the secondary market on February 6th.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On