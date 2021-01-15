Borrowing costs for firms jump on RBI's steps to drain cash
The Reserve Bank of India’s move to drain excess cash from the financial system may have inadvertently ruined the debt party for the nation’s weaker borrowers.
Average yields on three-year rupee bonds rated BBB have risen 28 basis points this week through Thursday, on track for their biggest weekly increase since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Borrowing costs for top-rated issuers have climbed by a similar amount, but they generally have greater access to funding than weaker peers.
The surge comes after the RBI announced plans last week to restore normalcy to liquidity operations in markets in a phased manner. The central bank’s action comes after market interest rates fell below RBI desired levels, but Governor Shaktikanta Das will have to be careful in calibrating changes so as to avoid unintended consequences for the weakest borrowers.
“Rising borrowing costs will hurt plans of lower-rated firms to refinance debt, especially in near-term maturities and increase pressures for them to access funds,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head of institutional fixed-income at JM Financial Products.
Weaker domestic firms have been the biggest beneficiaries of unprecedented fiscal stimulus and record-low benchmark interest rates delivered by the central bank to support Asia’s third-biggest economy from the economic fallout of the virus. Buoyed by such measures, economists expect Indian growth to bounce back in the coming fiscal year, even as the pandemic looks set to push the nation into its biggest contraction since 1952, according to government estimates.
The Reserve Bank of India plans to absorb 2 trillion rupees ($27.3 billion) from the local banking system via a 14-day reverse repurchase auction on Friday, according to the central bank.
To be sure, yields on three-year rupee notes ranked BBB are still about 160 basis points lower than they were at the start of 2020 before the pandemic engulfed markets globally, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The RBI has also reiterated that it will ensure availability of ample liquidity in markets, as companies continue to face stresses from the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK prepares for another recessions as lockdowns cripple economy
- Because of the November fall, the economy is set to contract again in the fourth quarter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banks in Europe yet to fully feel pandemic’s impact, warns ECB
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI drains ₹2 trillion in a bid to nudge shorter rates higher
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GAIL announces ₹1,046.35 crore share buyback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK economy pushed into reverse by November lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World shares follow Wall St lower as traders mull Joe Biden plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ant is working on timetable for overhaul: Chinese central bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump’s Move Cost Bosses at China Tech Giant $4.5 Billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RAI urges govt to allow retailers to register under MSMEs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Borrowing costs for firms jump on RBI's steps to drain cash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snapdeal, 4 Indian shopping complexes figure in US Notorious Markets List
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil retreats from 10-month high as stronger dollar dents rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee slips 3 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares edge lower as Infosys, HDFC Bank weigh; Airtel jumps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota to pay $180 million to settle US emissions violations: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox